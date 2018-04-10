New SmackDown Live General Manager Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, it was announced that Daniel Bryan would be stepping down from his role as the SmackDown General Manager due to him being cleared for in-ring action.

It was revealed that Paige is the new GM. If you recall, the former WWE Divas Champion had to retire from in-ring action due to a neck injury on this week’s WWE Raw.