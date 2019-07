New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

A wild SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match ended in victory for The New Day Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules.

Big E and Xavier Woods defeated Heavy Machinery and the team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

With Bryan hoisted onto Big E’s shoulders, Woods took flight off the turnbuckle and connected with the Midnight Hour to claim the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from Bryan and Rowan.

The New Day are now six-time tag team champions in WWE, having won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship four times and the Raw Tag Team Championship two times (with their second reign being the longest title reign for a team in WWE history at 483 days).