New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned (Photo)

Published On 03/21/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on Tuesday night’s show from Uncasville, CT.

The Usos are now three-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is their first run with the new blue brand titles. American Alpha won the titles back on December 27th.

Below are photos and video from Tuesday night’s title change:

