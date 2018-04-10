New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned, NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, NXT stars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their main roster debuts by interrupting Charlotte Flair while she was doing a promo in the ring.

They ended up attacking Flair and power bombing her on the floor and laying her out. This led to Carmella cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the SmackDown Women’s Title.