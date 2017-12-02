naomi

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned

Published On 02/12/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix.

This is Naomi’s first title reign in WWE. Bliss won the title back on December 4th at the TLC pay-per-view.

Below are photos and video from the match:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author