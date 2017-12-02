New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned
Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix.
This is Naomi’s first title reign in WWE. Bliss won the title back on December 4th at the TLC pay-per-view.
Below are photos and video from the match:
