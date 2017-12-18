New Stipulation Added To Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

New Japan Pro Wrestling have confirmed that the highly-anticipated match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at the January 4th Wrestle Kingdom 12 pay-per-view will now be a No Disqualification Match.



The updated card for the event is below:



IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito.



No Disqualification Match For The IWGP United States Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Chris Jericho.



IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jay White.



Fatal Four Way Match For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA.



IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match

Roppongi 3K (Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu) (w/Rocky Romero) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson).



IWPG Tag Team Championships Match

Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr & Lance Archer) (c) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA & EVIL).



Singles Match

Kota Ibushi vs. Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes).



Hair vs. Hair Match For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto.