– The WWE Network will be airing a new episode of Table for 3 on Monday night after Monday Night Raw goes off the air. Here is the synopsis:

“Three of the most powerful WWE Women’s Champions, Nia Jax, Natalya and Beth Phoenix, share stories from their incredible careers.”

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released a free match that sees Bobby Roode battle Drew McIntyre at the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III event, which you can see here: