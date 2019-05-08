New Tag Team Champions Crowned On SmackDown (Stats And Video)

On this week’s edition of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos to win the vacant Smackdown tag team titles.
You can check out stats and footage from the match below:
Before tonight, @WWEDanielBryan's last shot at #TagTeamTitles in @WWE was at Extreme Rules 2018, when his OPPONENTs were @LukeHarperWWE and @ERICKROWAN.
Tonight on #SDLive, he won the SmackDown Tag Team Title for the first time… with Rowan as his PARTNER.
.@ERICKROWAN absolutely OBLITERATES Jimmy @WWEUsos with #SDLive #TagTeamTitles on the line! @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/lzOvwYqAHk
