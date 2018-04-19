New Talent Advertised For The Greatest Royal Rumble

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

The Great Khali is scheduled for the Greatest Royal Rumble. As noted, Khali was featured in advertising on the WWE’s website promoting the event.

Also, there are local ads showing Bobby Lashley as one of the competitors in the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match. As of this writing, this change has not been confirmed.

Finally, Shane McMahon, Mark Henry, Breezango, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode are now advertised for the event.