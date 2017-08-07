New Tandems At WWE Live Events, WWE Star Responds To Being Called A Jobber, Hall Of Famer Turns 75

– Two new tandems formed at Saturday’s WWE live event in Montreal, Quebec and tonight’s show in Ottawa, Ontario as Luke Harper and Sin Cara teamed up against another odd pairing in Erick Rowan and Aiden English.

In Montreal, Harper and Cara went over English and Rowan.

– On Twitter, Mike Kanellis responded with the following to a fan who wrote, “Do you appreciate that WWE have turned you into a jobber? Because I don’t.”

Can't spell jobber without job, and having a job that millions dream about, yea I appreciate that 👍🏻 https://t.co/LtUUNwdeGA — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) 6 August 2017

Kanellis also posted this flashback photo on Instagram in response to fans who said he would never amount to anything when he joined Ring of Honor seven years ago.

– Celebrating a birthday on Sunday was 1996 WWE Hall of Fame inductee “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant, who turned 75.