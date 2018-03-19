New Title Match Added To WWE WrestleMania 34

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss would defend her Raw Women’s Title against Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Nia Jax

Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sam