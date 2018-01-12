New Title Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Cedric Alexander will have another opportunity to dethrone Enzo Amore and begin the age of Alexander when he once again challenges The Certified G forthe WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble.

Alexander earned the opportunity after winning a “Second Chance” Fatal 4-Way Match that led to a battle with Amore’s Zo Train colleague Drew Gulak to determine who would challenge The Realest Champ in the Room. Alexander vanquished Gulak and continued to build momentum against The Zo Train as he awaited his opportunity to challenge Enzo.

The two were supposed to meet on the first Raw of 2018, but the match was delayed when The Certified G came down with a case of the flu. Alexander didn’t skip a beat, forging a new alliance with Goldust and continuing to derail The Zo Train.

One week later, Alexander had his chance to claim the WWE Cruiserweight Championship when he faced Muscles Marinara on Raw. As the Charlotte, N.C. native mounted an impressive flurry of offense, The Realest Champ in the Room injured his ankle following a jaw-dropping dive from his challenger. With Enzo unable to return to the ring before the count of 10, Cedric won the match, but the Certified G retained the title.