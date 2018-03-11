New Title Match Set For WrestleMania 34

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on the WWE Network, Charlotte Flair successfully retained her Smackdown Women’s Title over Ruby Riott.

Post-match, Asuka walked down to the ring. She and Flair had a stare down then Asuka pointed to the WrestleMania sign, which indicated that this match will happen at WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins