New Title Match Set For WrestleMania 34

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on the WWE Network, Charlotte Flair successfully retained her Smackdown Women’s Title over Ruby Riott.
Post-match, Asuka walked down to the ring. She and Flair had a stare down then Asuka pointed to the WrestleMania sign, which indicated that this match will happen at WrestleMania 34.
SHE'S MADE HER DECISION.
The first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble match winner @WWEAsuka wants @MsCharlotteWWE at @WrestleMania! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/aBXpfVFyFF
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns
Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. TBA
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins