New Title Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE issued the following:

At WWE Money in the Bank, Elias will attempt to put on his greatest performance yet when he goes to war with the fighting Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

The fuse to the explosive conflict was lit on Monday Night Raw when Elias’ in-ring concert ran long and he was suddenly interrupted by Rollins, who was set to defend his title against Jinder Mahal.

While the strumming Superstar seemed to be out of the equation for a moment, he resurfaced following the matchup – which Rollins lost due by disqualification — to introduce the titleholder to his greatest hits. As The Kingslayer posed victoriously atop the announce table, Elias caught him unaware from behind and shattered his guitar across the champion’s back. Rollins was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in a neck brace, though he managed to stand up and leave on his own feet.

The animosity continued on social media later that week, where Rollins tweeted a challenge to his attacker for a showdown at WWE Money in the Bank. In response, Elias responded that he would only accept the contest if the Intercontinental Title was on the line. Ever the fighting champion, Rollins said he would walk with Elias. In a WWE.com Exclusive, Cathy Kelley then revealed that the match has been made official.

Will Elias play himself into his first championship reign in WWE? Or will Rollins engineer the sinister musician’s swansong? Find out who will emerge from the WWE Money in the Bank with the coveted title on Sunday, June 17, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.