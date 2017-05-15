New Title Matches Announced For WWE Extreme Rules
Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose are now official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Due to how tonight’s IC Title match ended on RAW, Ambrose can lose his title on a count out at Extreme Rules.
Below is the updated card for the June 4th pay-per-view from Baltimore:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a count out.
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville