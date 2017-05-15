New Title Matches Announced For WWE Extreme Rules

Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose are now official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Due to how tonight’s IC Title match ended on RAW, Ambrose can lose his title on a count out at Extreme Rules.

Below is the updated card for the June 4th pay-per-view from Baltimore:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a count out.

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville