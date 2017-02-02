New TNA X Division Champion On Impact Wrestling
Trevor Lee defeated DJ Zema Ion in a Ladder Match to become the new TNA X Division Champion on Thursday night’s “Open Fight Night” edition of Impact Wrestling.
This is Lee’s second run with the X Division Title. DJZ had been champion since the September 1st episode of Impact Wrestling.
Below are videos of Lee with the gold:
