New TNA X Division Champion On Impact Wrestling

Published On 02/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Trevor Lee defeated DJ Zema Ion in a Ladder Match to become the new TNA X Division Champion on Thursday night’s “Open Fight Night” edition of Impact Wrestling.

This is Lee’s second run with the X Division Title. DJZ had been champion since the September 1st episode of Impact Wrestling.

Below are videos of Lee with the gold:

