New Trademark Filing May Have Revealed New WWE Network Show

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE recently filed for an interesting new trademark on March 21st for something called “Talking Snack.”

There is speculation that this trademark could potentially be used for an upcoming cooking show on the WWE Network. It was also noted in the report that a new WWE cookbook is coming out later this year.

Here is what the official filing says:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely an ongoing audio and visual program in the field of cooking; Entertainment in the nature of on-going audio and visual programs in the fields of recipes, ingredients, and cooking information; Providing a website featuring blogs and non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health; Providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based television programs rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Providing online newsletters in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health; online journals, namely blogs, in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media”