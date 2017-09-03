New Triple H Workout Video, Behind-The-Scenes Brie Bella Cover Shoot Video, WWE Stock
Published On 03/09/2017 | News
– As noted, Brie Bella has landed the cover of the new issue of Fit Pregnancy magazine. Above is video from her cover shoot.
– WWE stock was down 1.02% today, closing at $20.30 per share. Today’s high was $20.51 and the low was $20.17.
– Triple H continues to train for WrestleMania 33, where he’s expected to wrestle Seth Rollins. Below is his latest “Midnight Workout” video. The Game wrote, “Hover ISO bench press… 315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause) Timed T.W.L blackburns #DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout”
Hover ISO bench press…
315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause)
Timed T.W.L blackburns#DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout pic.twitter.com/hzlSVRrO8p
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2017