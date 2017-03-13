New Triple Threat For WrestleMania 33
RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their titles in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 33. Their opponents will be Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass.
The match was made by RAW General Manager Mick Foley after Gallows and Anderson interfered in the #1 contenders match between the two teams.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker