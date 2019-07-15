New United States Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

AJ Styles defeated Ricochet Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules to become the new United States Champion.

The match saw interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They attacked Ricochet before the bell rang and later helped Styles win the United States Championship.

In the closing moments of the match, Gallows tripped Ricochet up on the turnbuckle (while the referee was distracted), thwarting what was looking to be an attempt at a 630. Styles capitalized, dropping Ricochet with a Super Styles Clash that was more than enough to earn him the three-count and the United States Championship.

With the win, Styles is now a three-time United States Champion. Ricochet won the title on June 23 at WWE Stomping Grounds by defeating Samoa Joe.