New Video From Lince Dorado, The Rock Shows Off His Gym, Total Divas

– We noted before that Lince Dorado recently purchased a GoPro to record some of his training sessions. The WWE 205 Live Superstar posted this video of him doing a Shooting Star Press in slow motion this week.

– It appears there will be no new Total Divas episodes for the next two weeks. The next new episode should air on Wednesday, December 6th.

– The Rock posted the following Instagram video to reveal that he has his gym set up in every city that he’s filming a movie in. Rock is currently wrapping filming on “Rampage” in Vancouver today. He wrote: