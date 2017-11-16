New Video From Lince Dorado, The Rock Shows Off His Gym, Total Divas

By
Marc Middleton
-

– We noted before that Lince Dorado recently purchased a GoPro to record some of his training sessions. The WWE 205 Live Superstar posted this video of him doing a Shooting Star Press in slow motion this week.

– It appears there will be no new Total Divas episodes for the next two weeks. The next new episode should air on Wednesday, December 6th.

– The Rock posted the following Instagram video to reveal that he has his gym set up in every city that he’s filming a movie in. Rock is currently wrapping filming on “Rampage” in Vancouver today. He wrote:

My final day in Vancouver… sending a huge thank you to the hundreds of hard working crew responsible for always setting up my #IronParadise aka my traveling carnival in every location I film at.
40,000lbs of steal and iron.
I can maintain and build upon an insane work schedule, but only due to having my anchor ready to go every morning at 5am.
Grateful to the bone. Thank you guys.
#MyAnchor #TravelingIronCarnival #HouseOfFreaks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR