New Video Of The Undertaker Speaking Out Of Character

The first public comments from The Undertaker following his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 33 have nothing to do with wrestling.

On Thursday, country music legend George Strait tweeted this video of the wrestling icon speaking out of character about him.

Fresh off his @WWE retirement, The Undertaker proves that George's influence spreads way beyond country music! https://t.co/jKMTdDoPPD pic.twitter.com/kWp962ntzj — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 6, 2017

“For me, right now for where I’m at in my career and my life, “Troubadour.” It hits me, and it hits me hard, I get chills every time I hear it.”

The song, which was released in 2008, is about a man reflecting on his life as a troubadour, feeling that he is content with what he has accomplished (“I was a young troubadour when I rode in on a song / I’ll be an old troubadour when I’m gone”).