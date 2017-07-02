New Vignette For Emmalina’s Debut, New Photo Of Triple H And Samoa Joe, Fans On This Week’s RAW
– As noted, WWE has announced that Emma will finally make her return as Emmalina on next week’s RAW from Las Vegas. Below is the latest vignette for her return:
– As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
– Triple H tweeted the following photo with Samoa Joe after this week’s RAW in Portland. Joe made his official in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns after signing his RAW contract in the opening segment.
If you're not on notice already … you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs… the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017