New WrestleMania 33 Axxess Videos From HHH & Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon made a special visit to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando earlier today as the WrestleMania 33 Axxess festivities kick off. Above is video of Triple H greeting a bunch of excited fans.

Axxess will carry through WrestleMania 33 Sunday and we will have updates as they are available. A special statue dedicated to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to be unveiled later tonight at 7pm EST. Sting, Shawn Michaels and Flair will be joining Triple H for the ceremony.

Below is a 43-minute video of Stephanie and Triple H making their way around Axxess, showing off the WWE NXT ring and other attractions: