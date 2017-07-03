New WrestleMania 33 Match For SmackDown, Andre The Giant Battle Royal Update
The fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is now confirmed for WrestleMania 33 as Mojo Rawley announced on tonight’s SmackDown that he is in the match.
It was also announced on SmackDown that Alexa Bliss will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against every available woman on the SmackDown roster, which appears to be Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella and Becky Lynch. Eva Marie is also on the SmackDown roster but she’s been away for several months. No word yet on what kind of match Bliss will defend in but we’ll keep you updated on any announcements.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 33:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley and others TBA