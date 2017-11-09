New WWE 360 Entrances Video, Peyton Royce Talks Takeover Title Match, Dana Brooke & Bayley Videos

– Above is the latest WWE 360 video with Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt making their entrances at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany. That event saw Balor defeat Wyatt in singles action and Braun defeat Kane.

– Peyton Royce recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website to promote the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: WarGames” on November 18th. That match will see Royce go up against Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane. She commented on how she’s been preparing for the match:

“If I were to publicly give away my secrets, I’d be dumb. I am an intelligent woman who is focused on the prize. All I can say is I’ve pushed and pulled more numbers in the gym than I saw at the NXT Combine this year. I’ve been picking the brains of multiple coaches at the WWE Performance Center, like Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor and Sara Amato. Not to mention, my diet has been 100 percent on point, and my tape study has been never ending.”

Peyton also commented on how she will change the NXT women’s division if she leaves with the title that night:

“The first order of business would be to make this division absolutely iconic. If you thought Asuka was a dominant champion, you ain’t seen nothing yet. I’m going to be the face of the Women’s division, and I’m going to bring all the ladies up to my level through tough love and competition. I care about the NXT Women’s division a lot, so by being its champion, I can really do wonderfully exceptional things for our futures as Superstars. The women might not know it yet, but they will surely thank me later. Every woman on the NXT roster learns from me every day, and they will continue to learn from me when I become their champion.”

– As noted, Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature Dana Brooke vs. Bayley vs. Mickie James with the winner earning the final spot on Team RAW for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Below are videos of Dana and Bayley reacting to the match announcement.

Dana sends a simple message – playtime is over. Bayley says she wants this shot more than anything right now because she needs to prove to Captain Fox that she has what it takes to take RAW to the top at Survivor Series, as she’s done it before. Bayley goes on to give props to Dana and says she’s walking out with the W on RAW, just like RAW is walking out with the W at Survivor Series. She also comments on Team SmackDown going too far and Sasha punching her in the face just to get a spot on the team.