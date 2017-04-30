New WWE Arabic Show Announced, Details On Ric Flair’s WWE Network Collection

– Stephanie McMahon was in Dubai this week for a Women In Leadership Panel and to help announce a new localized Arabic show on the OSN network. WWE issued the following details on the new “WWE Wal3ooha” show with comments from Stephanie:

OSN and WWE announce exclusive new weekly Arabic show “WWE Wal3ooha” DUBAI, UAE and STAMFORD, Conn. — OSN is bringing an all-new localized Arabic show to OSN Sports featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE. “WWE Wal3ooha” premieres on OSN this Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. (KSA) on OSN Sports Action 1 HD, with repeat broadcast across the weekend, and anywhere, anytime access via OSN Play and OSN On Demand. Titled “WWE Wal3ooha,” meaning “light it up,” the weekly show features hosts Moein Al Bastaki and Nathalie Mamo delivering exclusive interviews and highlights from the week’s key matches to WWE fans in the region. The partnership between OSN and WWE provides unprecedented access to WWE Superstars, while featuring the latest big stories from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and pay-per-view events, specifically curated with localized Arabic WWE content, created for the region, from the region. “We are excited to partner with OSN to bring our passionate fans original and localized content featuring their favorite WWE Superstars,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “’WWE Wal3ooha’ provides a new destination for our fans in the Middle East to enjoy WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-fun entertainment.” Al Bastaki, a professional magician, and Mamo, a basketball star, bring more than 15 combined years of television to “WWE Wal3ooha.” The show is produced from the OSN Studios in Dubai.

– A new WWE Network “Collection” on Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be uploaded to the platform on Monday. The full content listing for “Ric Flair: Stylin’ and Profilin'” looks like this: