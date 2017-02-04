New WWE Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 33 In Orlando (Photo)

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando Sunday night.

Orton is now a nine-time WWE Champion with this reign. He has also held the World Heavyweight Title four times. Wyatt won the title back on February 12th at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s WWE Title match at Camping World Stadium: