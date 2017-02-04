New WWE Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 33 In Orlando (Photo)
Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando Sunday night.
Orton is now a nine-time WWE Champion with this reign. He has also held the World Heavyweight Title four times. Wyatt won the title back on February 12th at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s WWE Title match at Camping World Stadium:
The #Fireflies are OUT in @CWStadium as @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt heads to the ring… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Um3svAuoKa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
He's here… #WrestleMania @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/T4lMT3Ww73
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Are you hearing voices in your head right about now? @RandyOrton is LIVE on @WWENetwork at the #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/pIDFMEPq0c
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2017
#TheViper @RandyOrton can strike at ANY moment as he hopes to once again become @WWE Champion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/isWZnwUoPp
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Eyes on the ULTIMATE prize… #WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/CJd5dXITJV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
A big smile creeps across the face of @RandyOrton, as he FINALLY gets @WWEBrayWyatt one-on-one in the ring! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/COvdPZ7p7I
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
We are UNDERWAY for the #WWETitle as #TheViper @RandyOrton challenges The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RL6IX5RbYC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
WHAT kind of mind games has @WWEBrayWyatt brought to this #WWETitle match?! #WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/3V6Jz3kdYw
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
The power of #SisterAbigail COMPELS @WWEBrayWyatt to destroy #TheViper @RandyOrton… #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/LB0T6HhtMo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Could it be over just like this?! #WrestleMania #WWETitle #SisterAbigail @WWEBrayWyatt @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/k7SMjhLB6w
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Safe to say @WWEBrayWyatt has definitely gotten into the head of @RandyOrton as #WrestleMania streams LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/p9uesA1Hxb
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
#RKOOuttaNowhere to @WWEBrayWyatt, but @RandyOrton can't win the #WWETitle outside the ring! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/eukZ2O2Xe1
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
What does @RandyOrton have to do to try and put away @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt? #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/RrnEQADeG3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
You better believe #TheViper @RandyOrton is having some SICK thoughts right about now… #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/qZZTH8jzMp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
The twisted rivalry of #WWEChampion @WWEBrayWyatt & @RandyOrton culminates RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania 33! #RiseToTheOccasion @DiGiornoPizza pic.twitter.com/tHDo1FTb5n
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
The SECOND #RKO seals the deal as @RandyOrton is ONCE AGAIN @WWE Champion! #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/6WXMN9IEFu
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Is it all but over for @RandyOrton as @WWEBrayWyatt eyes his target? #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/mAk3Y62d65
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
ONE-TWO-NOOOOOO! @WWEBrayWyatt hits @RandyOrton with #SisterAbigail, but it's not enough to put away #TheViper! #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/ef6hl3a69X
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
#TheViper @RandyOrton has VANQUISHED @WWEBrayWyatt to become a 13-time World Champion! #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/DBOv53aczk
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017