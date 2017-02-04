orton-title

New WWE Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 33 In Orlando (Photo)

Published On 04/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando Sunday night.

Orton is now a nine-time WWE Champion with this reign. He has also held the World Heavyweight Title four times. Wyatt won the title back on February 12th at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s WWE Title match at Camping World Stadium:

