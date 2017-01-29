neville

New WWE Cruiseweight Champion Crowned At The Rumble

Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio.

This is Neville’s first reign with the title. Swann had held the title since November 29th after defeating Brian Kendrick on 205 Live

