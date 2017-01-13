New WWE DVD On The Post-WrestleMania RAW Shows, Cesaro Works Out (Video), Rusev – Chris Jericho

– Cathy Kelley looks at Twitter beef between Lana, Rusev and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho on Twitter:

– WWE will be releasing a DVD and Blu-ray titled “WrestleMania Monday Is RAW” this spring, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. No confirmation yet on the release date or the format but speculation is that the set will focus on the popular post-WrestleMania RAW episodes. A similar special may be airing on the WWE Network this year as the first hint at this title indicated it would be a WWE 24 special.

– The Hard Knocks South gym in Tampa posted this clip of RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro earlier today: