New WWE “My First Job” Episode, Rusev On Shane McMahon’s Announcement, Total Divas

– Above is the latest episode of WWE’s “My First Job” with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos talking about how their uncle Umaga convinced them to quit their first job installing office furniture.

– Last night’s Total Divas season 7 premiere made Nielsen’s social media TV ratings list for series & specials. The Total Bellas season 2 premiere made the list but this is the first time Total Divas has made the list. Total Divas ranked #4 for the night, behind Queen Sugar, Hannity and Riverdale. Total Divas had 40,000 interactions with 13,000 unique authors on Twitter and 10,000 interactions and 8,000 unique authors on Facebook.

In comparison, Total Bellas also ranked #4 when they made the list and had 31,000 interactions with 7,000 unique authors on Twitter, plus 8,000 interactions with 6,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took to Twitter today and announced AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with the title on the line for Tuesday’s taped SmackDown in Manchester, England. No official word yet on what happens to AJ’s Survivor Series qualifier with Rusev that was scheduled for the same night but Rusev indicated on Twitter that he gets the final Team SmackDown spot by default. Below are Twitter reactions to Shane’s announcement from AJ and Rusev: