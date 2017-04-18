WWE Coach At WWN Tryouts, New WWE Network Content (Video), Goldust To Honor Dusty Rhodes

The award-winning @WWENetwork has EVERYTHING you need! You don't want to miss out on this… pic.twitter.com/EkQFc5ndqb — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017

– Above is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon – season 2 of The Edge and Christian Show, WWE Story Time, Bring It To The Table, Ride Along and WWE 24 specials on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Finn Balor and Bill Goldberg.

– WWN Live announced the following on WWE Performance Center Coach Norman Smiley appearing at their seminar and tryouts on May 21st in New York before EVOLVE 85:

We are excited to announce that NXT Trainer Norman Smiley will be a special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on May 21st in Livonia, NY. Mr. Smiley will be there to scout participants, give advice and a lecture. The WWN Seminar/Tryout is designed to be a learning experience and opportunity. Any male or female wrestler, referee or manager who has completed a training course is eligible. Go here for all the information. Norman Smiley will be available to the fans for pictures and autographs before the May 21st EVOLVE 85 event in Livonia, MI. This is a rare chance to meet “The Big Wiggle!”

– Corey Graves’ “Superstar Ink” will be returning soon and one episode will feature Goldust getting a tattoo to pay tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. He tweeted the following:

Asking everyone to find me a picture of dad holding a bull rope. Please tweet me the pics. Thanks — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 18, 2017