New WWE PPV Taking Place In June – Main Event Confirmed

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer reported last week that WWE’s annual Backlash pay-per-view event was set to be canceled after organization officials rescheduled their next show in Saudi Arabia show for Friday, June 7. WWE originally scheduled Backlash for Sunday, June 16 in San Diego, California, but with the change, WWE didn’t want to hold another pay-per-view event just nine days later.

Meltzer also reported that WWE planned to move Backlash back a week and hold it at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The Tacoma Dome announced on Facebook that a WWE pay-per-view will take place at the venue on June 23. However, it’s not being called Backlash.

It’s being called WWE Stomping Grounds.

The Tacoma Dome has released information for the event and it is being referred as WWE Stomping Grounds. One match has been announced as Roman Reigns will face Randy Orton. Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston are also advertised to appear.

Here is WWE’s commercial for the event from the Tacoma Dome.

The Tacoma Dome’s website announced the following:

WWE Stomping Grounds Pay Per View announces the Tacoma Dome event with a chance for fans to see –

ROMAN REIGNS VS. RANDY ORTON

PLUS, UNIVERSAL CHAMPION SETH ROLLINS AND THE NEW DAY’S WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON

PLUS MANY MORE FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 am at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome and ticketmaster.com.

Card is subject to change.