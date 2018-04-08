New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned At WrestleMania

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Braun Strowman and a kid that was picked out of the crowd defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to win the Raw Tag Team Titles. This marks the first time that Strowman has held the title in his career.

TAG TEAM CHAMPION NICHOLAS AND A FAN pic.twitter.com/JlqM5Prydu — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) April 9, 2018