New WWE Raw Women’s Champion Crowned At WrestleMania

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Title. This marks the first time that Jax has held the title in her career.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR