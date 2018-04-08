New WWE Raw Women’s Champion Crowned At WrestleMania

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Title. This marks the first time that Jax has held the title in her career.
The emotions come RUSHING out as @NiaJaxWWE defeats @AlexaBliss_WWE to become the NEWWWW #RAW #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/833pz4sgmn
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Strong. Confident. Irresistible.@NiaJaxWWE is your NEW #RAW #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9zWKvkd5r6
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018