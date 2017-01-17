New WWE Royal Rumble Participants, Orton vs. Harper Announced

It was confirmed on tonight’s SmackDown that Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper will be in the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble main event later this month.

Confirmed Rumble participants as of this writing are Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper.

Bray announced on tonight’s SmackDown that next Tuesday’s show in Toledo, Ohio will feature Harper vs. Orton in singles action after weeks of issues between the two. Wyatt said in the end one will stand and one will fall but The Wyatt Family will be stronger.