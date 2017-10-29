New WWE Signee Gets Heat For Making Joke About Emma’s Release

New WWE signee Lio Rush made a joke about Emma’s release from the company which was met with a quick response from NXT star Peyton Royce. Rush has been criticized by fans as well for being insensitive about a person losing their job.

Wow, kid. Didn’t you just get here? Professionalism goes a long way. — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) October 29, 2017

Former WWE star Rosa Mendes also commented on the joke: