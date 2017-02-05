New WWE United States Champion Crowned On SmackDown (Video, Photos)

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Tables have turned after a wicked CANNONBALL on the outside as @FightOwensFight steps into the driver's seat! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/JhLq6sMMRL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 3, 2017