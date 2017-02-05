kevin-owens5

New WWE United States Champion Crowned On SmackDown (Video, Photos)

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

