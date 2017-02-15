rusev-lana

New WWE Web Show To Premiere, Rusev & Lana – Snickers, Smackdown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Anaheim:

– WWE’s website will premiere a new series called “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” on Thursday. As seen in the preview below, the first episode features Finn Balor and his parents:

– Rusev and Lana were filming a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsor Snickers yesterday, as seen below:

