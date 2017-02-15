New WWE Web Show To Premiere, Rusev & Lana – Snickers, Smackdown Top 10
Published On 02/15/2017 | News
– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Anaheim:
– WWE’s website will premiere a new series called “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” on Thursday. As seen in the preview below, the first episode features Finn Balor and his parents:
The first episode of "My Son is a @WWE Superstar" featuring @FinnBalor premieres TOMORROW at 10am ET on https://t.co/wNpELtT99X! pic.twitter.com/VcuPvldEdP
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
– Rusev and Lana were filming a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsor Snickers yesterday, as seen below:
Happy Valentine's Day to my @LanaWWE we are currently celebrating on the set of @SNICKERS commercial. #VillaintinesDay #TrifonZarezan pic.twitter.com/97h6crZAsc
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) February 14, 2017