New WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Crowned On RAW, IIconics React

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign is no more.

In a Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship Match on Raw Monday night, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat The IIconics, The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The first team to get eliminated were The IIconics as Rose pinned Kay. Rose and Deville were the second team to get eliminated after Rose tapped out to the Asuka Lock.

The finish of the match saw Cross push Sane off the top rope as she was about to nail Bliss with the InSane Elbow. After Cross trapped Asuka in the ring apron, Bliss rocked Sane across the jaw with a hard right and swooped down with Twisted Bliss, sealing the win and earning the titles.

Here is video of the finish of the match.

Moments after Rose pinned Kay, Raw went to a commercial break. In this hilarious moment that took place during the commercial break, The IIconics come unhinged after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Bliss and Cross are the third team to hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Sasha Banks and Bayley were crowned the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after winning an Elimination Chamber Match in February. The IIconics captured the titles at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal 4-Way Match against defending champions The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, Nia Jax & Tamina and Natalya & Beth Phoenix.