Here are some news items coming off this week’s edition of Smackdown:

* It was announced that Roman Reigns will be the new captain for Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel. Ali and Shorty G were were added to Hogan’s team.

* Nikki Cross won a six-pack challenge to become Bayley’s next challenger for the Smackdown women’s title.

* It was revealed that the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel “can’t be stopped for any reason.”