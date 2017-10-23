News For Tonight’s RAW – Fallout From WWE TLC, Brock Lesnar, Enzo Amore As Champion, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin with the fallout from last night’s TLC pay-per-view.

No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be there with Paul Heyman to respond to the recent Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Tonight’s show should see the Monday night debut of Asuka, who made her main roster arrival at TLC with a win over Emma. Emma is teasing a rematch on tonight’s show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s red brand show:

* Brock Lesnar to respond to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Survivor Series challenge on Raw

* Is anybody ready for Asuka …?

* What will Kane have to say about his attack on Braun Strowman?

* That’s Amore … but for how long?

* What will be the Extraordinary next step for Finn Balor?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.