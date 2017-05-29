News For Tonight’s WWE RAW – Extreme Rules Hype, Triple Threat, Hardys, More

Tonight’s Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina with the final hype for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Tonight’s show will feature Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and a Triple Threat with Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt as the top matches.

No other matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is focusing on the following points:

* Finn Bálor faces two diabolical Superstars in a Triple Threat Match

* Roman Reigns faces his former Shield “brother”

* Who attacked Enzo Amore?

* The Hardy Boyz get cagey

* Can Bayley go to the Extreme against Alexa Bliss?