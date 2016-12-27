News For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & 205 Live, Final Shows Of 2016

The final WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2016 will take place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago with a loaded line-up.

Tonight’s main event will see WWE Champion AJ Styles defend against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat. SmackDown will also see SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defend against Becky Lynch, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt defending in a Four Corners Elimination Match against American Alpha, The Usos and Rhyno & Heath Slater. Finally, John Cena will return to WWE TV tonight after being away filming “American Grit” for a few months.

On the 205 Live side, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will defend against Neville. 205 Live will also see WWE’s first-ever “Gentleman’s Duel” between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* How will AJ Styles adapt to the free-for-all, will Ziggler or Corbin be able to capitalize?

* Which tandem will leave with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

* What will John Cena have to say to the WWE Universe?

* Will Becky become the first two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion?