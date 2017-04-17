News For Tonight’s WWE RAW – Seth Rollins – Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Shakeup Fallout, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio with the fallout from last week’s “Superstar Shakeup” episode.

No word yet on matches for tonight but WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Is Braun Strowman unstoppable?

* Has Elias Samson “drifted” to Raw?

* Is Nia Jax in line for a Raw Women’s Title opportunity?

* Which Raw newcomers will “shake up” Team Red the most?

* Will Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe settle their unfinished business?