News Heading Into Tonight’s WWE RAW Reunion, Backstage Notes

– Tonight’s WWE RAW will be Alundra Blayze’s first appearance on the program since 1995 when she left for WCW.

– USA Network will be airing a replay of RAW Reunion from 11:45 PM to 2:45 AM Eastern. USA will also air a second replay on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern as the lead-in to SmackDown Live.

– WWE is currently advertising both R-Truth and Drake Maverick for tonight’s Smackdown live event in Fort Myers, FL. However, it’s still possible that they will appear on RAW in a pre-taped segment.

– Ken Shamrock commented on tonight’s show:

Excited for the #RAWReunion tonight. Love watching my friends perform again, brings back a ton of memories. I'm also reminded how fortunate I am to still be competing around the world – making new fans, creating more memories, winning more belts & of course snapping more ankles. — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) July 22, 2019

– Former WWE star Matt Sydal joked about retiring on tonight’s RAW: