News & Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Shows

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas with the fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Mickie James and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi and Becky Lynch has been announced for the blue brand. SmackDown will also feature new WWE Champion John Cena, the 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton and build for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view while 205 Live will feature new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following SmackDown points in their official Five Point preview:

* The 16-time World Champ is here!

* Is Luke Harper coming after the 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton?

* Naomi & Becky Lynch set to go to war against Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

* Who is coming after Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship?

* James Ellsworth and Carmella: Who is helping who?