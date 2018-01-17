News & Notes From First Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The first episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeat Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary. Now, Balor & Banks will go on to face the winner of The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella in Week 7. The match for next week’s show will see Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella

The live broadcast peaked at 135,600 viewers while the view counter on the Facebook website shows 1,033,754 total views as of this morning.