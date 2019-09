Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that PPV buys for All Out were slightly down from Double or Nothing.

Meltzer noted that “internally because the decline wasn’t big, they are blaming it on losing the Omega vs. Moxley match which was considered going in as the money match on the show.”

Meltzer estimated that All Out did around 101,000 total buys through various outlets while Double or Nothing did 109,000 to 111,000.