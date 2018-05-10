News On Alexa Bliss Suffering Injury At WWE Backlash PPV

As seen at Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, Nia Jax successfully retained her Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.

After the match, WWE put out a story that claimed Bliss suffered a left shoulder injury. She did not wrestle on this week’s episode of Raw.

In a further update, Bliss wrestled on the first live event of WWE’s United Kingdom tour on Wednesday. Thus, it appears her injury either wasn’t serious or was just storyline.